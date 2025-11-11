RateGain Travel Tech slides after Q2 PAT drops 2% YoY to Rs 51 cr

RateGain Travel Technologies declined 2.22% to Rs 659.60 after the company's consolidated net profit decreased 2.3% to Rs 51.01 crore on a 6.42% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 295.06 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 4.34% YoY to Rs 65.53 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 53.63 crore in Q2 FY26, registering de-growth of 10.94% compared with the Rs 60.22 crore posted in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin fell to 18.2% in Q2 FY26 as against 21.7% in Q2 FY25.

The company said it strengthened its presence across key markets through deeper customer relationships, new partnerships with leading technology providers, and continued investments in AI and go-to-market capabilities. The Sojern acquisition further enhances its AI-led travel platform, supporting its long-term vision of innovation-driven, sustainable growth.

Bhanu Chopra, founder and chairman of RateGain Travel Technologies, said, The GTM expansion strategy continues to deliver strong results in the form of pick-up in new contract wins in H1FY26. We have registered our best-ever performance in new contract wins in APMEA driven by focused execution and growing adoption of RateGains integrated solutions. This performance reaffirms the strength of our strategy and validates the progress we are making in building an AI-first platform for the travel industry. The acquisition of Sojern further enhances our ability to deliver value across marketing, distribution, and revenue optimization for our customers. Rohan Mittal, chief financial officer (CFO), RateGain Travel Technologies, added, The highest ever quarterly revenue reaffirms our GTM strategy, and the stable EBITDA % reflects a disciplined approach to investments that we are making across products and people. The addition of Sojern will further accelerate our EPS journey. The successful integration of Sojern continues to be our immediate priority. RateGain continues to advance its journey toward becoming a people-first, AI-enabled organization. The company is now Great Place to Work certified in both Spain and the United States, reflecting its consistent commitment to fostering an inclusive, innovative culture. Additionally, RateGain won the CII Award for Best AI Solution Showcase for its flagship product UNO VIVA, recognizing its leadership in building transformative AI-led solutions for the travel industry.