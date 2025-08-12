Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 13.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.02% to Rs 132.84 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 13.40% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.02% to Rs 132.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 147.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.132.84147.642.362.411.932.090.840.970.840.97

