Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Trio Mercantile & Trading rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.420.45-16.67-22.220.110.060.110.060.080.06

