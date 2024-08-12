Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 2.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 147.48 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 2.02% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 147.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 169.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.147.48169.762.312.502.092.580.970.990.970.99

