KBS India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.71% to Rs 0.56 croreNet profit of KBS India reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.71% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.560.34 65 OPM %-16.07-29.41 -PBDT0.110.05 120 PBT0.08-0.02 LP NP0.06-0.02 LP
