Jhaveri Credits & Capital standalone net profit rises 4550.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jhaveri Credits & Capital rose 4550.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12150.00% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.250.105.5510.001.380.011.280.010.930.02

