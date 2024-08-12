Jhaveri Credits & Capital standalone net profit rises 4550.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12150.00% to Rs 12.25 croreNet profit of Jhaveri Credits & Capital rose 4550.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12150.00% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.250.10 12150 OPM %5.5510.00 -PBDT1.380.01 13700 PBT1.280.01 12700 NP0.930.02 4550
Powered by Capital Market - Live News