Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 7.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.77% to Rs 110.53 croreNet profit of Rathi Bars rose 7.23% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.77% to Rs 110.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales110.53134.42 -18 OPM %3.153.09 -PBDT1.992.43 -18 PBT0.890.83 7 NP0.890.83 7
