Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 7.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.77% to Rs 110.53 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars rose 7.23% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.77% to Rs 110.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.110.53134.423.153.091.992.430.890.830.890.83

