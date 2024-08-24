Jagat Trading Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 81.82% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Jagat Trading Enterprises reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 81.82% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.600.33 82 OPM %43.33-100.00 -PBDT0.26-0.35 LP PBT0.26-0.36 LP NP0.21-0.38 LP

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

