Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 53.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.41% to Rs 229.99 crore

Net profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 53.88% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.41% to Rs 229.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 142.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.229.99142.4910.649.2621.6710.8218.199.4312.287.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News