Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 1.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 30.04% to Rs 173.55 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients declined 1.95% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.04% to Rs 173.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales173.55133.46 30 OPM %7.099.50 -PBDT13.8713.58 2 PBT12.5412.46 1 NP9.569.75 -2

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

