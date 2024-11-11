Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 1.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.04% to Rs 173.55 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients declined 1.95% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.04% to Rs 173.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.173.55133.467.099.5013.8713.5812.5412.469.569.75

