Sellwin Traders standalone net profit rises 2366.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sellwin Traders rose 2366.67% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 93.90% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.185.259.720.951.000.050.990.040.740.03

