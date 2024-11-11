Sellwin Traders standalone net profit rises 2366.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 93.90% to Rs 10.18 croreNet profit of Sellwin Traders rose 2366.67% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 93.90% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.185.25 94 OPM %9.720.95 -PBDT1.000.05 1900 PBT0.990.04 2375 NP0.740.03 2367
