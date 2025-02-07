RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 170.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 1921.49 crore

Net loss of RattanIndia Enterprises reported to Rs 170.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 187.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 1921.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1880.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1921.491880.17-8.5813.30-187.57217.97-191.60212.93-170.14187.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News