Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 170.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 170.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 1921.49 crore

Net loss of RattanIndia Enterprises reported to Rs 170.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 187.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 1921.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1880.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1921.491880.17 2 OPM %-8.5813.30 -PBDT-187.57217.97 PL PBT-191.60212.93 PL NP-170.14187.78 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 11.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Action Construction Equipment reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.72 crore in the December 2024 quarter

BITS consolidated net profit declines 95.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Asian Tea & Exports consolidated net profit rises 20.41% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story