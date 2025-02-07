Action Construction Equipment reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.20% to Rs 875.11 croreAction Construction Equipment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 88.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.20% to Rs 875.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 753.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales875.11753.11 16 OPM %15.4113.64 -PBDT156.66120.19 30 PBT149.49114.30 31 NP088.25 -100
