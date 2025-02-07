Action Construction Equipment reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.20% to Rs 875.11 crore

Action Construction Equipment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 88.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.20% to Rs 875.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 753.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.875.11753.1115.4113.64156.66120.19149.49114.30088.25

