Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.72 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -2.18 crore

Net loss of Twenty First Century Management Services reported to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.-2.1816.58126.6196.68-2.7516.05-2.7616.03-3.7216.03

