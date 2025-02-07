Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.72 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs -2.18 crore

Net loss of Twenty First Century Management Services reported to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-2.1816.58 PL OPM %126.6196.68 -PBDT-2.7516.05 PL PBT-2.7616.03 PL NP-3.7216.03 PL

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

