Ravinder Heights Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Allied Digital Services Ltd, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd and Intrasoft Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 August 2024.

Ravinder Heights Ltd soared 18.31% to Rs 69.02 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 93023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27702 shares in the past one month.

Allied Digital Services Ltd spiked 14.62% to Rs 270.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd surged 12.72% to Rs 27.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50607 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd exploded 11.78% to Rs 65.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd spurt 11.74% to Rs 158.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18230 shares in the past one month.

