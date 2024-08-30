Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jai Corp board OKs Rs 118-cr share buyback

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
The steel-to-spinning yarn manufacturer announced that its board has approved share buyback of upto Rs 117.77 crore at a price of Rs 400 per equity share through tender offer route.

The buyback price fixed at Rs 400 per equity share, representing a 1.91% premium to Thursdays closing price of Rs 392.50 on the BSE.

Jai Corp will buyback up to 29, 44,415 fully paid-up equity shares, representing up to 1.65% of the total paid-up equity shares of the company.

The buyback offer size represents 9.94% and 9.72% of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company as on 31 March 2024, respectively.

Further, the promoters of the company have expressed their intention to tender shares under the buyback offer.

The company has fixed Tuesday, 10 September 2024 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for buyback of equity shares.

Jai Corp in the manufacturing activities which produces Woven Sacks/Fabric, Jumbo Bags, HDPE Twine, PP Staple Fibre and Geotextiles, Spun Yarn and production, processing and trading of Galvanised steel product and involved in Investment Advisory Services.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 148.3% to Rs 13.73 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 5.53 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Net sales rose 4.6% year on year to Rs 120.92 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Jai Corp slipped 4.82% to Rs 373.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

