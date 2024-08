Eraaya Lifespaces announced the successful completion of the payment of USD 151.577 million (~ Rs 1273.25 crore) for the acquisition of Ebix Inc. USA and its global subsidiaries. With this landmark, the Chapter 11 proceedings for Ebix Inc come to an end and Eraaya will be the holding company of Ebix Inc. and all its subsidiaries henceforth.

