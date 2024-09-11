Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ravindra Energy hits the roof as board OKs raising Rs 180 crore

Ravindra Energy hits the roof as board OKs raising Rs 180 crore

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ravindra Energy was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 99.58 after the company announced that its board approved raising of funds aggregating to Rs 179.99 crore on preferential basis.

The company approved issue of 2,43,24,313 equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each, at a premium of Rs 64 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 179.99 crore.

Ravindra Energy is principally engaged in selling solar pumps, setting up of solar generation power plant (ground mount & rooftop) & generation and sale of power.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 64.4% to Rs 5.59 crore despite of 60.7% slide in net sales to Rs 22.71 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Our dream is to have Indian-made chip in every device in the world, says PM Modi

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK beat JPN 2-1; India vs Malaysia at 1:15 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 150pts, Nifty at 25,100; FMCG, IT, Pharma gain, O&G falls 1%

Fiscal deficit to jobs: Economic issues new J&K govt has to tackle

Have FPIs implicated in Adani case revealed details of their owners: Cong

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story