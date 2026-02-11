Associate Sponsors

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 21.89% to Rs 8.74 crore

Net profit of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.89% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.7411.19 -22 OPM %7.326.43 -PBDT0.820.33 148 PBT0.24-0.12 LP NP0.19-0.05 LP

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

