Ovobel Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 44.88% to Rs 74.05 crore

Net profit of Ovobel Foods reported to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.88% to Rs 74.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales74.0551.11 45 OPM %2.51-6.32 -PBDT4.97-1.05 LP PBT3.79-1.64 LP NP2.78-1.15 LP

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

