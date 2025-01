Raymond consolidated net profit declines 60.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.60% to Rs 953.90 crore

Net profit of Raymond declined 60.69% to Rs 72.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 183.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 40.60% to Rs 953.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 678.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.953.90678.4613.688.38133.6783.4692.1165.5772.13183.50

