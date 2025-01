Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 36.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.51% to Rs 457.79 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels rose 36.70% to Rs 96.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.51% to Rs 457.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 373.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.457.79373.6744.7144.42166.06123.97118.3588.6596.5470.62

