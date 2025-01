Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 407.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 149.30% to Rs 210.16 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 407.87% to Rs 47.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 149.30% to Rs 210.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.210.1684.3028.2823.6759.6419.4358.4018.3347.749.40

