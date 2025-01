Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 15.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.00% to Rs 369.83 crore

Net profit of Creamline Dairy Products declined 15.01% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 369.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 366.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.369.83366.184.875.2314.9514.215.845.134.365.13

