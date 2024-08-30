Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI all India House Price Index rises 1.8% qoq in Q1FY2025

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Annual growth in House Price Index at 3.3% end Q1FY2025 over Q1FY2024

The Reserve Bank of India's quarterly house price index (HPI) (base: 2010-11=100) increased by 3.3% (y-o-y) in Q1FY25 as compared to 4.1% growth in the previous quarter and 5.1% a year ago. The index is based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities.

Annual HPI growth varied widely across the cities - ranging from a high of 8.9% for Kolkata to a low of negative (-) 1.7% for Delhi.

On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI rose 1.8% in Q1FY25. Among the ten cities, nine (viz., Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur and Kochi) recorded a rise in house prices during Q1FY2025.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

