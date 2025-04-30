Shoppers Stop slips as Q4 PAT plunges 86% YoY to Rs 2 crore

Shoppers Stop declined 7.04% to Rs 513 after the company's standalone net profit tanked 88.56% to Rs 2.47 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 21.60 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 2.27% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,022.36 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. The firm posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 4.53 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to a pre-tax profit of Rs 28.48 crore for Q4 FY24.

Gross margin was at 44.3% in Q4 FY25, compared to 40.5% registered in Q4 FY24. EBITDA declined 6% to Rs 187 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 199 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The average transaction value (ATV) rose 8% YoY to Rs 4,942 crore in Q4 FY25, led by premiumization.

During the quarter, private brand sales were at Rs 145 crore, with an overall contribution of 11% to the sales and 16% to apparel sales.

The beauty distribution business continued to outperform with Rs 67 crore sales during the quarter with over 61% YoY growth and Rs 236 crore YTD.

Shoppers Stop opened 5 department stores, 1 beauty store, and 15 Intune stores in this quarter, aggregating to 21 stores during the quarter, while capex invested was Rs 52 crore for Q4 and Rs 192 crore in FY25.

The firm's First Citizen members contributed 82% to overall sales, out of which 69% were repeat and 13% were new members.

The company reported a GAAP EBITDA of Rs 187 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 199 crore in Q4 FY24. Non-GAAP EBITDA stood at Rs 38 crore in the March 2025 quarter, registering a growth of 2% YoY.

Kavindra Mishra, MD and CEO, Shoppers Stop, said, Shoppers Stop delivered consistent performance despite continued softness in demand and a challenging macro environment. We achieved 4% revenue growth with 3% like-for-like growth (non-GAAP), marking the second consecutive quarter of LFL growth. Our two campaigns, India Weds with Shoppers Stop, a comprehensive wedding shopping experience offering a wide array of wedding-related products and services, and Gifts of Love, an initiative featuring a range of products designed to be given as gifts, celebrating love in various forms, are successful.

Our strategy of premiumization continues to yield strong results, with premium brands contributing 65% of total sales, +7% YoY. This emphasizes our position as a destination of choice for modern Indian consumers seeking aspirational and world-class experiences. Our First Citizen loyalty program continues to be a cornerstone of our success, driving 82% of sales with growing repeat engagement.

Despite the gradual demand recovery, we are optimistic due to structural changes like premiumization, customer engagement campaigns, and India's rising affluence and evolving consumer aspirations. We will continue to build strong momentum in premiumization, beauty, and value fashion INTUNE and focus on experiential retail, digital personalization, and expansion to drive sustainable growth in FY26 and beyond."

Meanwhile, the company's board, in a meeting held on Tuesday, approved the appointment of Nirvik Singh as chairman, following the retirement of B.S. Nagesh. The change will be effective from 18 July 2025.

Additionally, the board approved an additional investment of up to Rs 50 crore in Global SS Beauty Brands, its wholly owned subsidiary, through a subscription to rights issue.

Shoppers Stop is the nation's leading premier retailer of fashion and beauty brands.

