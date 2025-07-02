Bharat Forge gains after acquiring AAM India manufacturing

Bharat Forge rose 1.95% to Rs 1,309.40 after the company acquired AAM India Manufacturing (AAMIMCPL) at an equity value of Rs 746.46 crore.The equity value includes cash on books of the acquired entity of Rs 189.48 crore. This cash is available for addressing future growth opportunities.
The company said the acquisition will enable to complement its component offerings with products solutions to OEMs in India & Globally.
On 17 October 2024, the company had entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in AAM India Manufacturing. As part of the transaction, Bharat Forge will take over AAMIMCPLs commercial vehicle (CV) axle business, including its manufacturing facilities in Pune and Chennai, as well as the Pune Engineering & Development Centre.
Bharat Forge (BFL), a Pune-based Indian multinational, is a technology driven global leader in providing high performance, innovative safety critical components and solutions for several sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defense and aerospace.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.5% to Rs 282 crore despite a 7.5% decline in net sales to Rs 3,852.60 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app