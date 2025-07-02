Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) secures Rs 355 crore PMC contract for Gorewada Zoo Project

NBCC (India) secures Rs 355 crore PMC contract for Gorewada Zoo Project

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
NBCC (India) said that it has secured a project management consultancy (PMC) contract worth Rs 354.88 crore from the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) for the Gorewada Zoo project.

The contract pertains to providing project management and supervision services for the execution of the African Zoo, Safari Plaza, Animal Hospital, Quarantine Facility, and other allied works at the Gorewada Zoo.

There is no interest from the promoter, promoter group, or group companies in the entity that awarded the contract.

Additionally, the order does not qualify as a related party transaction, and therefore, the concept of arm's length does not apply.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 29.27% to Rs 175.92 crore on a 16.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,642.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NBCC (India) fell 2.92% to Rs 119.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

