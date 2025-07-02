NBCC (India) secures Rs 355 crore PMC contract for Gorewada Zoo Project

NBCC (India) said that it has secured a project management consultancy (PMC) contract worth Rs 354.88 crore from the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) for the Gorewada Zoo project.

The contract pertains to providing project management and supervision services for the execution of the African Zoo, Safari Plaza, Animal Hospital, Quarantine Facility, and other allied works at the Gorewada Zoo.

There is no interest from the promoter, promoter group, or group companies in the entity that awarded the contract.

Additionally, the order does not qualify as a related party transaction, and therefore, the concept of arm's length does not apply.