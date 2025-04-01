Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 to be considered in Lok Sabha tomorrow

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, is scheduled for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha tomorrow (2 April). Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who also holds the portfolio for the Ministry of Minority Affairs, informed the media at Parliament House today that the House will dedicate eight hours for discussion on the Bill.

During the Business Advisory Committee meeting, it was decided that the duration of the discussion could be extended, pending the consensus of the House. Rijiju also emphasized that the government is prepared to address any questions regarding the Bill.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News