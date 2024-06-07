Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI holds interest rates unchanged for eight consecutive times

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of Indias Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the eight consecutive times. RBI India's GDP (gross domestic growth) projection to 7.2 per cent for FY 25, up from 7 per cent that it had expected earlier. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains unchanged at 6.25 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75 per cent. The MPC also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth. These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth, the RBI noted.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

