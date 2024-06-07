Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Mastek Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Mastek Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Mastek Ltd saw volume of 91523 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4043 shares

Whirlpool of India Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 June 2024.

Mastek Ltd saw volume of 91523 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4043 shares. The stock increased 8.60% to Rs.2,801.00. Volumes stood at 8608 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd registered volume of 6.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80282 shares. The stock rose 4.97% to Rs.1,619.05. Volumes stood at 9222 shares in the last session.

Wipro Ltd notched up volume of 16.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.31% to Rs.485.50. Volumes stood at 6.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd notched up volume of 77415 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20292 shares. The stock rose 7.21% to Rs.828.15. Volumes stood at 30371 shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd recorded volume of 22634 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7361 shares. The stock gained 4.91% to Rs.603.95. Volumes stood at 4203 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

