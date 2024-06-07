Nifty above 22,950 mark; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The frontline indices traded with strong gains in morning trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged for the eight consecutive time. The Nifty traded above the 22,950 mark after hitting days low of 22,789.05 in early trade. IT shares witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was gained 551.33 points or 0.72% to 75,613.86. The Nifty 50 index rose 167.35 points or 0.73% to 22,988.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 1.50%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,669 shares rose and 827 shares fell. A total of 128 shares were unchanged.

RBI Monetary Policy Outcome:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced its second bi-monthly monetary policy for the 2024-25 financial year, following the Lok Sabha election results. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for eight consecutive times, continuing the stance of 'withdrawal of accommodation'. The RBI raised its GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 7.2% from 7%, while maintaining its inflation forecast at 4.5%.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index gained 2.82% to 34,982.25. The index surged 8.25% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Wipro (up 4.89%), Mphasis (up 4.79%), Persistent Systems (up 4.36%), Coforge (up 4.2%), LTIMindtree (up 3.63%), L&T Technology Services (up 3.51%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.43%), Infosys (up 3.12%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.71%) and HCL Technologies (up 1.47%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Wipro rallied 4.89% after the IT giant received order by a leading US communication service provider for $500 million.

Hero MotoCorp rose 0.56%. The company said that its board has approved the purchase of additional 2.2% stake in Ather Energy, an associate company, from an existing shareholder for a total consideration of Rs 124 crore.

