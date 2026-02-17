Volumes jump at IndusInd Bank Ltd counter

IndusInd Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 18.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 39.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48057 shares

One 97 Communications Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 February 2026.

IndusInd Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 18.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 39.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48057 shares. The stock increased 1.73% to Rs.948.00. Volumes stood at 31946 shares in the last session.

One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 5.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.47% to Rs.1,150.65. Volumes stood at 95957 shares in the last session.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd registered volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51222 shares. The stock rose 4.28% to Rs.1,531.05. Volumes stood at 59047 shares in the last session. Wipro Ltd notched up volume of 39.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.24% to Rs.215.95. Volumes stood at 7.8 lakh shares in the last session. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 4.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.64% to Rs.512.00. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.