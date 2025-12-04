RBI May Inject Rs 1.5-2 Lakh Crore via OMOs to Bolster Liquidity by March 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to conduct open market operations (OMOs) around Rs 1.5-Rs 2 lakh crore by March 2026, said economists. Market participants are looking for clarity on the banking regulators liquidity management position in the upcoming policy, which is scheduled on December 5. The report added that they estimate that RBI will need to infuse at least Rs 2 lakh crore of durable liquidity by March 2026, to prevent core liquidity from dipping below 1% of NDTL.

