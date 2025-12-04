Gati Shakti Terminals Boost Cargo Movement, Attract Rs 8,600 Cr Investment and Cut Emissions Across India

The Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy was introduced in 2021. Following this, Indian Railways has approved proposals for 306 GCTs. Under the GCT policy launched to facilitate development of cargo terminals on non-Railway land as well as on Railway land (partially or fully), so far 118 new GCTs have been commissioned since the implementation of the policy, with an estimated traffic capacity of 192 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The private investment mobilised on this account since inception of GCT policy is around Rs 8,600 crore.

GCTs bring more cargo to railways. This also helps the economy by reducing logistics costs. A total of 9 new Gati Shakti Cargo terminals(GCTs) have been commissioned so far in Maharashtra state including in MMR region, with total investment of ₹548.69 crore. Moreover, more cargo by railways means less emissions. Further, 91 works have been sanctioned in Maharashtra state including in MMR region of Rs 932.34 crore for development of goods and parcel terminals.