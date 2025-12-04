Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gati Shakti Terminals Boost Cargo Movement, Attract Rs 8,600 Cr Investment and Cut Emissions Across India

Gati Shakti Terminals Boost Cargo Movement, Attract Rs 8,600 Cr Investment and Cut Emissions Across India

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy was introduced in 2021. Following this, Indian Railways has approved proposals for 306 GCTs. Under the GCT policy launched to facilitate development of cargo terminals on non-Railway land as well as on Railway land (partially or fully), so far 118 new GCTs have been commissioned since the implementation of the policy, with an estimated traffic capacity of 192 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The private investment mobilised on this account since inception of GCT policy is around Rs 8,600 crore.

GCTs bring more cargo to railways. This also helps the economy by reducing logistics costs. A total of 9 new Gati Shakti Cargo terminals(GCTs) have been commissioned so far in Maharashtra state including in MMR region, with total investment of ₹548.69 crore. Moreover, more cargo by railways means less emissions. Further, 91 works have been sanctioned in Maharashtra state including in MMR region of Rs 932.34 crore for development of goods and parcel terminals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Josts Engineering gains after securing Rs 6-cr order from North Bihar Power Distribution Company

Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Ceinsys Tech spurts after denying market rumours

Pace Digitek arm bags Rs 100-cr BESS order from Advait Greenergy

Pine Labs records profit of Rs 6 crore in Q2; EBITDA margin rises to 19%

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story