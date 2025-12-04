Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OECD keeps India's growth outlook steady, flags US tariff risks despite easing policy and GST boost

OECD keeps India's growth outlook steady, flags US tariff risks despite easing policy and GST boost

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

OECD has kept India's FY26 growth forecast unchanged at 6.7% and FY27 at 6.2%, citing easing monetary policy and public capex while warning that higher US tariffs could hit exports. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has retained its growth forecast in its latest economic outlook for the current financial year at 6.7 per cent, citing monetary policy easing and the overhaul of the goods and services tax regime. It further kept FY27 growth forecast unchanged at 6.2 per cent. However, the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US on India will weaken export growth. Besides, the OECD lowered its retail inflation forecast for the current financial year by 100 basis points (bps) to 1.9 per cent and by 50 bps to 3.4 per cent for FY27.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gati Shakti Terminals Boost Cargo Movement, Attract Rs 8,600 Cr Investment and Cut Emissions Across India

Benchmarks snap 4-day losses; Nifty end above 26,000 level

BEML bags Rs 157-cr order from Loram Rail Maintenance India

Brahmaputra Infra jumps on emerging lowest bidder for Jammu project

Hitachi Energy India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story