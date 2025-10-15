Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.04%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.04%

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 3.04% at 915.4 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd gained 4.70%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd jumped 4.57% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 4.51%. The Nifty Realty index is down 15.00% over last one year compared to the 1.06% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.67% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.71% to close at 25323.55 while the SENSEX added 0.70% to close at 82605.43 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

