Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Westlife Foodworld Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Westlife Foodworld Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Westlife Foodworld Ltd clocked volume of 9478 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1851 shares

Asahi India Glass Ltd, ITI Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Devyani International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 December 2024.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd clocked volume of 9478 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1851 shares. The stock gained 0.11% to Rs.796.30. Volumes stood at 2804 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 22845 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4789 shares. The stock gained 6.46% to Rs.769.55. Volumes stood at 7043 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 6.23 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.84% to Rs.311.00. Volumes stood at 43356 shares in the last session.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd recorded volume of 50077 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16845 shares. The stock gained 1.41% to Rs.1,446.55. Volumes stood at 23731 shares in the last session.

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 24,700; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Nykaa slides as CEO Nihir Parikh resigns

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, cuts CRR by 50 bps to 4%

Angel One business performance update for Nov'24

Suraksha Diagnostics slips on debut

Devyani International Ltd saw volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37659 shares. The stock increased 1.88% to Rs.165.55. Volumes stood at 92382 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex muted at 81,750 as RBI keeps rates unchanged; Nifty at 24,700; PSBs gain

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, cuts banks' CRR and lowers GDP forecast

LIVE news: Farmers to march from Shambhu border to Delhi today; security beefed up at border

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Starc removes Kohli, KL and Jaiswal

RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: GDP growth forecast for FY25 cut to 6.6% from 7.2%, CRR trimmed 0.5% to 4%

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story