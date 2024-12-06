Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nykaa slides as CEO Nihir Parikh resigns

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) declined 1.40% to Rs 165.15 after its chief executive officer (CEO) and senior management personnel, Nihir Parikh, tendered his resignation due to personal commitments.

Nihir Parikh has been relieved from the services with effect from the close of business hours on 5 December 2024.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) is one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technology platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa has expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. Delivering a comprehensive omnichannel e-commerce experience, Nykaa offers over 6,000 brands through its website and mobile applications.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 66.28% to Rs 12.97 crore on a 24.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,874.74 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

