Barometers trade with small gains; FMCG shares advance

Barometers trade with small gains; FMCG shares advance

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks continued to trade with minor gains in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,500 level. FMCG shares rallied after declining in the past trading session.

At 11:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 43.35 points or 0.06% to 80,126.73. The Nifty 50 index added 12.45 points or 0.15% to 24,512.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,814 shares rose and 1,750 shares fell. A total of 233 shares were unchanged.

IPO Updates:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Vikran Engineering received bids for 46,07,09,792 shares as against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Friday (29 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 7.84 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Anlon Healthcare received bids for 5,88,03,840 shares as against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Friday (29 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.42 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index gained 0.65% to 55,974.35. The index declined 1.02% in the past trading session.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 2.68%), Britannia Industries (up 1.69%), ITC (up 1.53%), United Spirits (up 1.51%), Patanjali Foods (up 1.03%), Radico Khaitan (up 0.70%), Marico (up 0.68%), Dabur India (up 0.62%), Emami (up 0.22%) and Hindustan Unilever (up 0.20%) advanced.

On the other hand, Varun Beverages (down 1.68%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.77%) and Nestle India (down 0.5%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Omaxe surged 8.87% after the board of directors of the companys wholly owned step down subsidiary, Bhanu Infrabuild Private Limited approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 19 crore on private placement basis.

Kitex Garments advanced 2.20% after the company said its subsidiary, Kitex Apparel Parks, has commenced commercial production at its manufacturing unit in Warangal district, Telangana.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, breaking ranks with Wall Street as investors also assessed a slate of economic data in the region.

The Tokyo core CPI, which strips out fresh food but includes energy, climbed 2.5% from a year earlier, easing from Julys 2.9% increase. The figure, however, remained above the Bank of Japans 2% target.

Japans unemployment rate also eased to 2.3% in July, down from 2.5% the previous month.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The broad market S&P 500 index finished 0.32% higher at 6,501.86 after hitting a new all-time intraday high above the 6,500 level.

The Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 0.53% at 21,705.16, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.67 points, or 0.16% to end at 45,636.90, which was also a record.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

