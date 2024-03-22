Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI Says Interest Rate On Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2033 Shall Be 8.34%

RBI Says Interest Rate On Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2033 Shall Be 8.34%

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2033 (GOI FRB 2033) applicable for the half year March 22, 2024 to September 21, 2024 shall be 8.34 percent per annum, the Reserve Bank of India announced yesterday. FRB 2033 carries a coupon, which has a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last three auctions (from the rate fixing day, i.e., March 22, 2024) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (1.22 percent).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Barometers trade with modest losses, PSU banks slide

Sensex slides 492 pts; PSU bank shares decline

Nifty below 22,400 level; PSU bank rally for 5th day

Robust regulatory frameworks and financial literacy necessary to mitigate risks associated with digitalization

Indices trades with minor gains; media shares rally for 2nd day

Pound Lingers At 3-Week Low; UK Retail Sales Awaited

Vaibhav Global allots 26,371 equity shares under ESOP

Volumes jump at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story