RBI Says Interest Rate On Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2033 Shall Be 8.34%

The rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2033 (GOI FRB 2033) applicable for the half year March 22, 2024 to September 21, 2024 shall be 8.34 percent per annum, the Reserve Bank of India announced yesterday. FRB 2033 carries a coupon, which has a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last three auctions (from the rate fixing day, i.e., March 22, 2024) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (1.22 percent).

