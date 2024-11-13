RBI says SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks

Reserve Bank of India stated today that SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) under the same bucketing structure as in the 2023 list of D-SIBs. The additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement for these D-SIBs will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer. The Reserve Bank had issued the Framework for dealing with Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) on July 22, 2014, which was subsequently updated on December 28, 2023. The D-SIB framework requires the Reserve Bank to disclose the names of banks designated as D-SIBs starting from 2015 and place these banks in appropriate buckets depending upon their Systemic Importance Scores (SISs).

