Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks

RBI says SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of India stated today that SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) under the same bucketing structure as in the 2023 list of D-SIBs. The additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement for these D-SIBs will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer. The Reserve Bank had issued the Framework for dealing with Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) on July 22, 2014, which was subsequently updated on December 28, 2023. The D-SIB framework requires the Reserve Bank to disclose the names of banks designated as D-SIBs starting from 2015 and place these banks in appropriate buckets depending upon their Systemic Importance Scores (SISs).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

What if Nifty 50 fails to hold the 200-DMA at 23,530? Key levels here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, metals drag Sensex 850pts lower; Nifty below 23,600, tests 200-DMA

Fifth edition of Indo-Vietnam VINBAX-24 exercise underway at Ambala

ICAI CA 2025: Mock test papers timetable for Jan out at official website

Delhi air pollution: BJP demands closure of schools up to Class 5

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story