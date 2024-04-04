RBL Bank gains after total deposits jumps 22% YoY in Q4

RBL Bank rallied 3.53% to Rs 261.15 after the bank's total deposits jumped 22% to Rs 103,454 crore as on 31 March 2024 from Rs 84,887 crore recorded in 31 March 2023.

Retail liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) deposits amounted to Rs 43,139 crore as on 31 March 2024, up 17% YoY.

Total CASA rose 15% to Rs 36,448 crore as on 31 March 2024 as compared with Rs 31,717 crore recorded in 31 March 2023. CASA ratio reduced to 35.2% as on 31 March 2024 as against 37.4% as on 31 March 2023.

Average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 140% as on 31 March 2024 as compared to 126% as on 31 March 2023.

The banks gross advances increased by 19% to Rs 85,640 crore as on 31 March 2024 from Rs 71,857 crore recorded in 31 March 2023.

RBL Bank said that retail advances grew 29% YoY while wholesale advances grew 7% YoY for the quarter ended 31 March 2024. Within wholesale, commercial banking grew at 17% YoY. The mix of retail: A wholesale advance was approximate 58:42.

RBL Bank is one of India's leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The bank offers specialized services under five business verticals namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets and treasury and financial markets operations.

The banks standalone net profit grew by 11.54% to Rs 233.09 crore on 27.37% jump in total income to Rs 3968.95 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

