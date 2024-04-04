Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 102.28 points or 1.47% at 7083.7 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.1%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.08%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.01%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.92%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.5%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.27%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.25%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.18%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.09%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.58%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 223.63 or 0.3% at 74100.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.05 points or 0.23% at 22485.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 263.83 points or 0.58% at 45819.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.52 points or 0.37% at 13867.04.

On BSE,2410 shares were trading in green, 689 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

