RBL Bank grants 7.08 lakh stock options

RBL Bank has granted 7,08,900 stock options convertible into 7,08,900 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible employees in terms of the Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 of the Bank (ESOP 2018) at an Exercise Price of Rs. 318.65/- per option being the latest available closing price on 14 November 2025.

