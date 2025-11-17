Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank grants 7.08 lakh stock options

RBL Bank grants 7.08 lakh stock options

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
RBL Bank has granted 7,08,900 stock options convertible into 7,08,900 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible employees in terms of the Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 of the Bank (ESOP 2018) at an Exercise Price of Rs. 318.65/- per option being the latest available closing price on 14 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GK Energy rises after Q2 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 46.5 crore

SKF India soars as Q2 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 106 cr

Oil India Q2 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 1,044 crore; declares dividend of Rs 3.50/sh

IRIS Business Services Ltd Falls 5%

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Spikes 6.98%

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story