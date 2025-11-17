Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GK Energy rises after Q2 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 46.5 crore

GK Energy rises after Q2 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 46.5 crore

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
GK Energy advanced 1.39% to Rs 201.10 after the company reported 36.01% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 46.46 crore on a 32.71% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 358.50 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

EBITDA improved by 37.63% to Rs 73.74 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 53.58 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin was 20.57% in Q2 FY26 as against 19.83% in Q2 FY25.

The companys current order book of solar powered pump systems stood at Rs 863.98 crore as on 30 September 2025 and these pumps have to be installed by 15 February 2026.

GK Energy, promoted by Gopal Rajaram Kabra and Mehul Ajit Shah, is Indias largest pure-play EPC provider of solar-powered agricultural water pump systems under the PM-KUSUM scheme. The company also undertakes EPC projects for water storage and distribution facilities, rooftop solar, and other solar solutions for government agencies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

