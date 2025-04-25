RBL Bank re-appoints Deepak Kumar as chief risk officer

RBL Bank said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Deepak Kumar as chief risk officer (CRO) for a further period of 1 year, effective 1 May 2025.

Deepak Kumar is the chief risk officer at RBL Bank. He is an experienced banker. He has over 40 years of experience in the banking industry.

He holds a postgraduate degree in Mathematics, an MBA in Finance, and a degree in Law. He was a university gold medalist in both graduate & post graduate levels. He is proficient in all aspects of banking given his long stint across the country in various roles during his long career with SBI. He has held leadership roles in Corporate & MSME Lending, Stress Resolution, retail & branch banking, risk management (including operations risk & Infosec risk), credit policy, and green / sustainable renewable energy financing.

RBL Bank is one of the Indias leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The bank offers specialized services under five business verticals namely, corporate banking, commercial banking, branch banking & retail liabilities, retail assets and treasury & financial markets operations.

The banks standalone net profit declined 86% to Rs 32.63 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 233.09 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 16.1% YoY to Rs 4,609.66 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip rallied 3.36% to settle at Rs 198.30 on the BSE.

