Axis Bank reports marginal decline in Q4 PAT to Rs 7,117.50 crore

Axis Bank's standalone net profit declined marginally to Rs 7,117.50, down 0.17% as compared with Rs 7,129.67 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income increased 5.65% to Rs 38,022.03 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 35,990.33 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased marginally to Rs 9393.02 crore, up 0.46%, as compared with Rs 9350.39 crore in Q4 FY24.

The banks net interest income (NII) grew 6% YoY to Rs 13,811 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY25 stood at 3.97%.

Total deposits jumped 10% to 11,72,952 crore as of 31at March 2025 as against 10,68,641 crore as of 31st March 2024. CASA deposits increased 4% to Rs 478,188 crore as of 31st March 2025 as against 459,401 crore as of 31st March 2024. CASA deposits constitutes 41% of the total deposits as of 31st March 2025.

Net advances grew 8% YoY to Rs 10,40,811 crore as of 31st March 2025. Retail loans grew 7% YoY to Rs 6,22,897 crore and accounted for 60% of the net advances of the bank.

As of 31st March 2025, home loans grew 1% YoY, Personal loans grew 8% YoY, credit card advances grew 4% YoY, small business banking (SBB) grew 17% YoY and rural loan portfolio grew 7% YoY.

The banks gross non-performing (GNPA) stood at Rs 14,490.11 crore as on 31st March 2025 as against Rs 15,157.12 crore as on 31st March 2024. The ratio of gross NPAs reduced to 1.28% as on 31st March 2025 as against 1.43% as on 31st March 2024. Net NPAs increased to 0.33% as on 31st March 2025 as against 0.31% as on 31st March 2024.

Gross slippages during the quarter were Rs 4,805 crore, compared to Rs 5,432 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rs 3,471crore in Q4 FY24.

As on 31st March 2025, capital adequacy ratio (basel III) stood at 17.07%. Tier I was at 15.07% and Tier II at 2.00%.

On financial year basis, the banks standalone net profit fell 1.82% to Rs 26,373.48 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 26,861.43 crore in FY24. Total income jumped 12.23% to Rs 1,47,934.10 crore in FY25 as against 1,31,810.59 crore in FY24.

Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in India. During the quarter, the bank added 170 branches taking its overall distribution network to 5,876 domestic branches, 13,941 ATM. The Banks Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centres with over 1,700 Virtual Relationship Managers as on 31st March 2025.

Meanwhile, the banks board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for FY25, subject to approval of the members of the bank at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM). if approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of conclusion of the AGM.

Further, the banks board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 35,000 crore through the issuance of debt instruments in Indian/Foreign currency including, but not limited to, long term bonds, masala bonds, sustainable/ ESG Bonds (including green bonds), optionally/compulsorily convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments, AT 1 Bonds, Infrastructure Bonds and Tier II Capital Bonds or such other debt securities, subject to approval of members of the bank.

Furthermore, the banks board has also approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore via equity shares /depository receipts or any other instruments or securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares including through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/ Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) program, preferential allotment or such other permissible mode or combinations thereof, subject to approval of member of the bank

Additionally, the banks board has increased the borrowing limit upto an amount of Rs 3 lakh crore (apart from deposits of money accepted from public in the ordinary course of its business, temporary loans repayable on demand or within six months from the date of the loan, if any, obtained from the Bank's bankers), subject to approval the members of the bank and statutory/regulatory bodies.

The scrip rose 0.07% to end at Rs 1,207.30 on the BSE.

