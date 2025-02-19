Rbm Infracon gains on bagging multiple orders worth Rs 11 cr

RBM Infracon surged 3.45% to Rs 333 after the company announced that it has received a multiple orders worth Rs 11.46 crore form different entities.

The first order, valued at Rs 7.22 crore, was awarded by Reliance Industries for mechanical works related to Phase-1B. The project is scheduled for completion by 31, March 2025.

Additionally, the company has received an order from Nayara Energy worth Rs 4.24 crore for the fabrication and erection of piping and structural work. The order is valid from 1, February 2025 to 30, June 2026.

RBM Infracon is engaged in the business of engineering, execution, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance, particularly in the field of mechanical and rotary equipment for oil & gas refineries, gas cracker plants, coal/gas/WHR-based power plants, petrochemicals, chemicals, cement and fertilizers.

The companys standalone net profit surged 37.6% to Rs 6.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4.87 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 95.2% YoY to Rs 65.14 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As of 19th February 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 336.43 crore on the NSE.

