Transformers and Rectifiers soars after bagging transformer supply contract from Hyosung T&D India

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) jumped 4.64% to Rs 384.50 after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 166.45 crore from Hyosung T&D India.

The contract is for supply of single phase coupling transformers and single phase for TBCB projects.

The transformers have to be delivered by next financial year.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 252.92% to Rs 55.48 crore on 51.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 559.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

